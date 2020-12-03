News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Sennheiser HD 560S Studio Headphones Launched in India: Prices, Specifications & Availability

Sennheiser HD 560S

Sennheiser HD 560S

Sennheiser HD 560S high-performance headphones have been priced at Rs 18,990 and can be purchased from Sennheiser's website and all major offline and online retailers.

German audio equipment maker Sennheiser has launched its new high-performance Sennheiser HD 560S headphones in India. The new headphones offer users a natural sound experience, the company said during the launch. Sennheiser said that the HD 560S headphones provide a 'barely there' experience given the headset's lightweight design. The Sennheiser HD560S are wired headphones with a frequency response of 6Hz to 38KHz and are aimed at those who prefer a more balanced sound. Sennheiser claims that the HD 560S headphones deliver a spacious soundstage and accurate bass.

The Sennheiser HD 560S are priced at Rs 18,990 in India and are available to purchase on Sennheiser's official website as well as other e-commerce platforms and retail outlets in India. The headphones are designed for listeners who need to understand a tune in all its details. The headphones have been designed also in a way that reproduces sound without any interpretation. The open-back ear cups facilitate a natural expansion of sound waves, while their angles alignment recreates the optimal triangular listening position of loudspeakers. The Sennheiser HD 560S have a 110dB/ 1V sensitivity. The transducers are on the Sennheiser HD 560S are specifically tuned for accuracy and offer A/B comparisons of components, mixes, and media formats.

The headphones come with a detachable 3-meter cable, a 6.5mm audio jack and a 3.5mm adapter with a flexible 15cm lead. According to Sennheiser, the voice coil on the HD 560S is specifically developed to provide an exceptional sound experience regardless of the playback system. The headphones weigh a total of 240 grams.


