Sennheiser HD 560S Studio Headphones Launched in India: Prices, Specifications & Availability

German audio equipment maker Sennheiser has launched its new high-performance Sennheiser HD 560S headphones in India. The new headphones offer users a natural sound experience, the company said during the launch. Sennheiser said that the HD 560S headphones provide a 'barely there' experience given the headset's lightweight design. The Sennheiser HD560S are wired headphones with a frequency response of 6Hz to 38KHz and are aimed at those who prefer a more balanced sound. Sennheiser claims that the HD 560S headphones deliver a spacious soundstage and accurate bass.

The Sennheiser HD 560S are priced at Rs 18,990 in India and are available to purchase on Sennheiser's official website as well as other e-commerce platforms and retail outlets in India. The headphones are designed for listeners who need to understand a tune in all its details. The headphones have been designed also in a way that reproduces sound without any interpretation. The open-back ear cups facilitate a natural expansion of sound waves, while their angles alignment recreates the optimal triangular listening position of loudspeakers. The Sennheiser HD 560S have a 110dB/ 1V sensitivity. The transducers are on the Sennheiser HD 560S are specifically tuned for accuracy and offer A/B comparisons of components, mixes, and media formats.

The headphones come with a detachable 3-meter cable, a 6.5mm audio jack and a 3.5mm adapter with a flexible 15cm lead. According to Sennheiser, the voice coil on the HD 560S is specifically developed to provide an exceptional sound experience regardless of the playback system. The headphones weigh a total of 240 grams.