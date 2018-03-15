Sennheiser Launches Ambeo Smart Headsets For Virtual Reality 3D Audio Experience

Sennheiser today announced the launch of the Ambeo Smart Headset, a mobile 3D sound recording headset aimed to cater to the virtual reality audio space. Sennheiser claims that its earpieces are fitted with omnidirectional microphones that capture the sounds in the environment just like the human ears, enabling a more immersive audio experience for the users. The resulting 3D recordings can be heard through any pair of stereo headphones.Using Apogee’s proprietary PureDigital technology, the Ambeo Smart Headset integrates with Apple iOS devices to deliver high-quality Sennheiser sound.Commenting on the launch, Kapil Gulati- Director Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India said “Ambeo is Sennheiser’s program and trademark for 3D audio. For us, Ambeo is the umbrella for different types of immersive audio configurations. And that is from the recording side to the processing side, to the playback side.”Through the Ambeo Smart Headset, owners of iOS devices can produce videos with a high-quality 3D audio track just by wearing a headset. To achieve that, the microphones are positioned to pick up the sound just like human ears. With the Smart Slider, one can also adjust the mic sensitivity to normal or loud, i.e. concert, environments. This results in a three-dimensional and immersive sound experience, which can be listened to with any headphones on any stereo-capable device, allowing the listener to experience audio as if they were actually there.The Ambeo Smart Headset features Apogee’s proprietary Soft Limit and mic preamp, plus precisely tuned A/D and D/A conversion, and an Apple MFi-certified Lightning connector, the headset integrates with all compatible Apple iOS devices. Sennheiser is also working on a version for Android which will be available at a later date.The earpieces of the Ambeo Smart Headset possess a feature called the Situational Awareness. Using the rocker switch, once can either make the outside noise fade into their personal program or deploy the active noise cancellation, blocking out any acoustic environment to chill and enjoy your music undisturbed. Situational Awareness also works when one is recording or making a call and can, of course, also be turned off.Aside from its 3D audio recording capabilities, the Ambeo Smart Headset is also a pair of in-ear headphones. The Ambeo Smart Headset carries a special ear hook design and a stable in-ear fit that minimizes structure-borne noise. There is also an additional built-in microphone for calls and voice control operation on your iOS device.The Sennheiser Ambeo Smart Headsets are priced at Rs 19,990.