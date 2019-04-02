English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sennheiser Launches Momentum True Wireless Earbuds: Price, Specifications And More
The new "Momentum True Wireless" Bluetooth earphones has a four-hour battery life that can be recharged via its compact case with integrated power bank.
Sennheiser Launches Momentum True Wireless Earbuds: Price, Specifications And More
Loading...
German audio brand Sennheiser on Monday launched new wireless earbuds in its "Momentum" range for Rs 24,990. The new "Momentum True Wireless" Bluetooth earphones has a four-hour battery life that can be recharged via its compact case with integrated power bank. The earphones are splash- and sweat-resistant, Sennheiser said. "The Momentum True Wireless truly redefines the audio benchmark and raises the bar for wearable sound," said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India.
The 2-mic noise cancellation beamforming technology and "Transparent Hearing" in the earphones allow one to always be aware of the surroundings, with or without the music, Sennheiser claimed. On the move, the Transparent Hearing feature lets listeners hear ambient sounds for improved situational awareness, or for participating in conversations without removing the ear buds.
The earbuds also allow direct voice access to smart assistants such as Apple Siri or Google Assistant, the company said.
The 2-mic noise cancellation beamforming technology and "Transparent Hearing" in the earphones allow one to always be aware of the surroundings, with or without the music, Sennheiser claimed. On the move, the Transparent Hearing feature lets listeners hear ambient sounds for improved situational awareness, or for participating in conversations without removing the ear buds.
The earbuds also allow direct voice access to smart assistants such as Apple Siri or Google Assistant, the company said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Karan Johar Just Take a Sly Dig at Kangana Ranaut Over Nepotism?
- Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not Messing About
- Trailer of Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' Released, Alok Nath Makes a Smiling Comeback
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Awkward Kiss At Awards Show
- Dashing Debonair Dauntingly Serious Husband: Kajol's Birthday Wish For Ajay Devgn is #Wifegoals
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results