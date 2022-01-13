Sennheiser has announced the launch of their new premium headphones, Sennheiser HD 450SE, in India. The latest over-ear headphones can work with any device over Bluetooth, and iOS and Android users can tweak settings with the Sennheiser Smart Control app available on Apple App Store and Google Play, respectively. In the box, users will get the headphones, audio cable, USB-X charging cable, carry case, a quick guide, and safety guide. The wireless headphones can be availed with exciting offers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale starting from January 16.

Sennheiser HD 450SE Specifications

The Sennheiser HD 450SE feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and a closed-back design that lets users enjoy a “superior sound experience without distractions, even in loud environments." The headphones support multiple Bluetooth codecs such as AAC and AptXTM, while AptXTM Low Latency keeps audio in sync with the video. As mentioned, users can connect the headphones over Bluetooth 5.0, and there’s a dedicated voice assistant button to active Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri for hands-free control. Users can use these headphones via a wired connection as well with the onboard 3.5mm audio jack. The Sennheiser HD 450SE are touted to deliver 30 hours of music playback, and the headphones support fast-charging via the USB-C port. charging and a compact folding design, the new HD 450SE is an ideal travel companion. In terms of design, the Sennheiser HD 450SE boast a minimal design with a black colour finish. The headphones weigh approx 238 grams.

The Sennheiser Smart Control App also offers access to the headphones’ battery status and a Quick Guide for user tips and enables firmware updates. We also get a podcast mode that enhances the clarity of speech. The mode is useful for listening to audiobooks and other speech content.

Sennheiser HD 450SE Price in India

The Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones carry a price tag of 14,990. Customers will be able to purchase the device from Amazon.

