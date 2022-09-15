Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphone With ANC Launched In India: Price, Features

Sennheiser has introduced its new premium headphone Momentum 4 in the Indian market this week. The company brought its new headphones to the global market earlier this year, and now people in India can grab theirs.

Sennheiser has changed the design for better comfort, the battery backup has gone up and now you get it with the latest Bluetooth connectivity standard.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Price India

Sennheiser Momentum 4 is priced at Rs 34,999 in India which makes it one of the costlier models available in the country. Sennheiser will be selling the headphones through its own website and Amazon in India.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Features

Sennheiser Momentum 4 is an over the ear designed headphone that supports Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity that lets you pair and use two devices at the same time. It comes equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC) that is a must-have for headphones in this range, along with compatibility with audio codecs like AAC and SBC for high quality audio experience.

The headphone’s design has been tweaked to give you better comfort, and let you wear the headphones for a longer duration. It has 42mm drivers, four microphones that work for voice and ANC as well. Sennheiser says you can get the Momentum 4 to last for around 60 hours of music playback, after which you have the USB C charging port with support for fast charging.

Sennheiser goes up against other premium brands like Sony, Apple, and Bose in the market, and the Momentum 4 will have to compete with the new range of headphones from these brands.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here