Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 With Adaptive ANC, 28-Hour Battery Life Launched India

Sennheiser has announced the launch of its premium Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 in India. The new TWS earbuds will compete against notable offerings in the same range, such as Apple AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000XM4, and Jabra Elite 7 Pro. Key features of the Momentum True Wireless 3 include adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), multiple Bluetooth codec support, and 28 hours of music playback with the case. Sennheiser says the Momentum True Wireless 3 also comes with several silicone pads in different sizes that are designed to fit all ear shapes and sizes.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Price in India

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 carry an introductory price tag of Rs 21,990, while the MRP is set at Rs 24,990. The TWS earbuds will be available to buy starting today, May 18, across online platforms such as the Sennheiser hearing e-store, Amazon, and partner electronic outlets. The product comes in three colour options – black, graphite and white. However, the white colour variant will be available for sale at a later date.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Specifications

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 look similar to the Sony WF-1000XM4 in terms of the in-canal style design. The company says the earbuds carry 7mm audio drivers manufactured in Germany and produce an “immersive stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and detailed highs.”

There’s a ‘Sound Personalisation’ feature to provide an enhanced sound experience via a guided listening test to set up the perfect sound for each user’s hearing. In addition, customers can download the Smart Control app to tweak settings and equaliser.

Sennheiser has improved the Momentum True Wireless 3’s with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, which automatically adjusts to your environment. The system continuously observes ambient noise to suppress it in real-time. Users who want to be aware of their surroundings to hear things such as train announcements, for example, can deactivate the noise cancellation at the touch of a button, or switch to transparency mode aka ambient mode.

Users will get support for multiple codecs such as AAC, SBC and aptX Adaptive, which reduce latency to a minimum. In addition, each earbud features three microphones to ensure “crystal-clear call quality”.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 promises seven hours of battery life, which can be extended to 28 hours using the case. The “high-quality” case supports wireless charging as well.

