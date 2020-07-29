Set Up Microsoft Family Safety App For Your Family: This Is What It Does On Android And iPhone

Microsoft has officially rolled out the Family Safety app for Android phones and the Apple iPhone. Microsoft had first shown off the Family Safety app back in April, at the time when the company reconfigured the Office 365 subscriptions to the more encompassing Microsoft 365 subscriptions that include the Family Safety app, a consumer version of the popular video meeting and productivity app Teams and an AI-powered service called Microsoft Editor. The Microsoft Family Safety app is free to download from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store now.

The Microsoft Family Safety app is designed as a tool for parents to get insights on the activity of their child, across multiple devices. This will be able to log activity on Windows PCs, Android phones and the Xbox console, all synced in one place. Parents can set time limits for apps and games and specific apps can be completely blocked as well. There are web filters that can limit the browsing to certain websites, and this works on the Microsoft Edge web browser on Windows 10, Xbox and Android devices. The location sharing feature should allow families to be up to date with critical movements, like when their child reaches or leaves school or if a parent has reached work safely. Microsoft had rolled out a preview of the app for Android and iOS earlier and extensively tested it over the past few weeks.

The Microsoft 365 subscription plans replaced the earlier Office 365 Home and Office 365 Personal subscriptions. The new Microsoft 365 Personal subscription costs Rs 4199 a year while Microsoft 365 Family option is priced at Rs 5299 a year and can be shared with up to 6 users. Before this change, Office 365 Home for up to 6 people costs Rs 5,299 per year while Office 365 Personal for single user is priced at Rs 4,199 per year. The Microsoft 365 plans will include access to the Office apps including Word, Outlook and Publisher, as well as the OneDrive cloud storage and video chat platform Skype.

