Setting Up Home Entertainment? Here Are Some Of The Best Projectors You Can Consider

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way we do everything, there has also been a massive shift in the way people consume entertainment. Given that all movie theatres were shut for over a year across the world, many people took it as an opportunity to create their own in-house setup with comfortable recliners, projector screens, projectors, home theatre audio systems, and more. As expected, there was a new demand for things like projectors and home theatres. Now, while home theatres are a gadget that many people used in their houses before the pandemic, projectors aren’t as common. Naturally, people don’t know what to pick when looking for a good projector in the market, worry not, we have simplified that task to give potential buyers some options when looking for projectors in the market:

XGIMI Mogo Pro Plus - Rs. 68,999: The Xgimi Mogo Pro+ is a native 1080p projector which offers a maximum brightness of 300 ANSI lumens and access to a wide range of apps with a full-sized HDMI port. The audio is delivered iby Harman Kardon and the projector can be used indoors as well as outdoors. Apart from a fully automated Keystone addition, the projector also offers a Bluetooth remote, and Android TV interface, a Google Assistant button, 2-4 hours gameplay and a built-in toggle and chrome cast facility. This is the world’s first portable projector running on Google’s Android TV platform. The XGIMI Mogo Pro Plus comes with 2GB of RAM that helps it cut out any lag in operation and gives a 100-inches image.

BenQ TH585 Full HD Projector - Rs. 66,490: The BenQ TH585 projector offers full HD 1080p resolution and 3500 lumens of brightness. This home projector offers a vertical keystone facility of up to +/- 30 degrees. With lower latency, high resolution and an enhanced game mode, the BenQ TH585 projector is god for entertainment as well as gaming. The device also projects images in 100-inch size from a distance of over 3.32m and packs in plug-and-play convenience, two HDMI ports, an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a compact remote control, a DLP projection system and resplendent colour settings.

LG PG60G DLP Projector - Rs. 63,500: The LG PG60G LED MiniBeam is a projector that a contrast ratio of about 100,000:1. With a resolution of 1280 x 800p WXGA, this wireless, portable and palm-sized projectr also offers multiple connectivity options such as HDMI, USB 2.0, and WiDi.

ViewSonic PX701HD 3500 Lumens 1080p Home Theatre Projector - Rs. 61,699: This is yet another compact model that is ideal for both home and office. The projector uses 1920 x 1080 pixels on the chip and limits the resolution to 1080p. It offers a low lag time for games, a picture mode that brightens the dark areas in-game scenes to reveal hidden dangers, and another for watching movies that delivers more dramatic-looking dark scenes and better contrast. It even offers the same 3,500-lumen brightness and a full-HD resolution. The portability and input tag are two features of particular interest for gamers. It offers 1.1x zoom and a digital image shift, onboard 10-watt speaker, resolution 16:9 format, offers one 3D picture mode and works with DLP glass link.

