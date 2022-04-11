Shankar Mahadevan’s New Music Video ‘Dil Ki Dhun’ Claimed To Be Shot Entirely On OnePlus 10 Pro

Shankar Mahadevan’s new music video ‘Dil Ki Dhun’ is claimed to be shot entirely on the latest OnePlus flagship smartphone– OnePlus 10 Pro. While the video is available for viewing on YouTube, the song is globally released exclusively on JioSaavn. The video is produced by Creative Studios and directed by Ishaan Nair.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. Up front, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The OnePlus 10 Pro uses a Sony IMX789 sensor, which is capable of recording in 4K at up to 120 fps, in 8K at 24 fps. There’s a Movie Mode that supports video capture in a LOG format for professional videos.

As far as other specs are concerned, ​​the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 80W fast charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is priced at Rs 66,999 onwards in India for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 71,999 in the country. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in two colour options - Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and OnePlus Store.

