Sharing Contacts On WhatsApp? Here's How To Send Multiple Contacts At Once

From being just an instant messaging platform, Meta-owned WhatsApp has evolved into a much larger app in the last decade or so. The platform now allows users to share files, make voice and video calls, and even transfer money directly through the chat window. The features are super-efficient and available for free. WhatsApp even lets the users send contacts to people without any hassle. So when you have to share contact details, you don’t have to go through the process of copying the details and then pasting them in the chat. Further, you can even choose to send multiple contact cards in one go by following these simple steps on your Android or iOS device:

- Unlock your device and open the WhatsApp app on it.

- Tap on the individual chat or group chat where you wish to send the contacts.

- In the case of Android devices, tap on the paper clip icon next to the message box. iOS users need to click the ‘+’ icon on the bottom right side of the screen.

- Now, from the available menu, tap on contacts.

- Here, you will be able to see the contact saved on your device. Select the contacts you wish to send to share by tapping on them.

- Tap on the send button to share the contact cards

And it’s done!

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned messaging app is also working on a feature to allow users to pause voice notes while recording. The feature was rolled out for some of the beta testers of the app and was also available on the WhatsApp Business beta for the Android 2.22.6.7 update.

Currently, WhatsApp lets users record voice notes without an option to pause in between. However, with the new update, users will be able to take a break while recording a long voice note. Previously, the messaging app had allowed users to play voice notes in the background in one of the updates.

WhatsApp is also working on a new interface for the photo and video sharing option on its platform. As per a report by WABetainfo, the Meta owned platform will soon introduce a redesigned media picker giving users to select photos and videos from two tabs, ‘Recent’ and ‘Gallery’. The Recent tab will show all the recent photos, videos and GIFs added to the device’s gallery, whereas the ‘Gallery’ tab will show all the other media files. The feature aims to make the process of selecting media clutter-free on WhatsApp.

