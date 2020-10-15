Shop for Artisan Décor at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020

Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival returns on 17th of October, with 24 hours early access for Prime members, and it is bigger than ever before. This annual blockbuster sale event will help small businesses, artisans, weavers and micro-entrepreneurs and start-ups to rebound from economic disruption created by COVID-19. This festive season, lakhs and lakhs of small businesses showcasing their unique selection of products. Customers across the country can discover and shop for these exceptional products created by karigars, artisans, women entrepreneurs, and emerging brands, and help them rebuild and accelerate their business. Customers shopping during this period will also have the opportunity to enjoy various deals and offers such as 50% off home décor items.

Festive season is the ideal time to ramp up your house, and redo the décor. In order to ease the process for you, here is a selection of exceptional products that you can purchase during the Great Indian Festival:

Global Grabbers, Sitting Buddha Idol Statue Showpiece

This handcrafted meditating Buddha made of durable polyresin is ideal to keep in your living room or as a gifting option. This figurine brings to the fore a state of peace and adds a touch of elegance in any room it sits in. Popular for their Buddha pieces, Global Grabbers offer a range of beautiful handcrafted pieces that symolise serenity.

Obbi, Crystal Rose Brass Candle Holder

Known for their brass work, Obbi has created the perfect set of pure brass crystal rose candle stands that catch the eye of anyone who enters a room. The luminous glow of candles in this holder will make any room seem welcoming and warm.

Lighthaus, Candle Holders

Recognizing the rising demand for scented candles and décor items, Lighthaus, launched their decorative candle holders and candles to help customers uplift the ambiance of their homes. These eye-catching candle holders lend an alluring touch to highlight the décor of any living space. It makes any space look versatile and it's perfect to bring to life any dull corners. The differing sizes of the holders can add levels to your decor.

Furnish Craft, Steel Glass Wall Mirror

Furnish Craft is known for its beautiful and elegant frame wall mirrors. This decorative mirror enhances the space and makes a room look bigger and more inviting. It can brighten up any room and will add to any current decor in the room.

Craftter, Iron Floating Wall Hanging Sculpture Frame Metal Art

Each piece by Craftter is handmade carefully to add a flair of freshness to the walls it adorns. This elegant wall art is brimming with classic sophistication while sticking to traditional styles. It showcases sunburst accents in distressed tones that will instantly improve any space. Its intricate design will make it the statement piece that stands out in any room.

Antique Collection Raga, Round Hanging Lantern

Crafted in metal, Antique Collection has created these round lanterns in a manner that complements the festive ethnic design. This set of elegantly crafted metallic lanterns is complemented with an ethnic design to light up your house with positive vibes. It blends traditional design with modern style and adds levels to your decor.

Shabana, Art Potteries Urli

Shabana is known for their hand designed and hand painted - mehndi design work and chumki work on the sides of their urlis. This is perfect for both indoor and outdoor decor to liven up your doorways, gardens, and porches.

Take your home décor to new heights with these and many more homegrown brands and products at the upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale, starting October 17, and light the lamp of happiness for the small businesses. What’s more? Celebrations started early with small businesses as customers can shop from these businesses and get additional cashbacks which they can redeem during the sale (10% cashback up to INR 100*). Happy Shopping!