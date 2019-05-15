Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

Shots Fired as Xiaomi Takes Jab at OnePlus, Teases Redmi K20 India Launch

A post by Xiaomi India posted on social media channels says, “Congratulations, OnePlus! We heard about your new flagship. Regards, Flagship Killer 2.0.”

Kunal Khullar | News18.comtwitter.com/kunalneo

Updated:May 15, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
OnePlus introduced its most premium flagship device yesterday featuring a curved glass design, triple cameras at the back, a pop-up selfie camera, a 90Hz QHD+ notch-less display and high-end hardware on the inside. With just hours after the launch, Xiaomi seems to have taken the challenge and made a quirky remark.

A post by Xiaomi India posted on its social media channels says, “Congratulations, OnePlus! We heard about your new flagship. Regards, Flagship Killer 2.0.” Now that’s a bold claim. The word ‘flagship’ and the letter ‘K’ along with ‘2’ and ‘0’ have been highlighted which is clearly specifying the Redmi K20.



Just yesterday we had reported Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirming the name of its Redmi flagship to be the Redmi K20, which should be accompanied by the Redmi K20 Pro. While it was speculated that the company would launch this as the Poco F2 in India and other markets, it seems that might not be the case.

Mi India’s latest post, in a way, confirms that the company could launch the phone under the Redmi branding itself. And by the looks of it, it could very well go on to be the most affordable Snapdragon 855 equipped smartphone, which is right now is the OnePlus 7, priced at Rs 32,999.

According to leaks, the Redmi K20 Pro will be powered by the latest Qualcomm flagship processor along with a full-view 6.39-inch AMOLED notch-less display with an in-display fingerprint reader along with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is expected to feature a triple camera setup at the back which could include 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultrawide lens on an 8-megapixel sensor and a telephoto lens on a 16-megapixel sensor. It is also expected to feature a pop-up camera with a 20-megapixel sensor and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging.
