5G networks are yet to launch in India, and the country is expected to conduct the 5G spectrum auctions in the coming months. But we already have a setup where you can easily buy a 5G-enabled smartphone in the country, and that too at affordable prices.

Most brands like OnePlus, Redmi, Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung among others have their 5G-centric smartphones in the market, and you can pick them up at a different price range. 5G phones are the new fad, with people eager to get their hands on the latest 5G phone that gives you new features and technology.

But most of you have been asking the question about whether you should spend money on getting a 5G phone right now, or stick to 4G since it gives you better value for the money. We are here to clarify your doubts and help you make the right decision.

What Do You Get With 5G Smartphones?

When you see a 5G smartphone right now, remember that the only 5G aspect of the device is the built-in chipset provided by Qualcomm or MediaTek. Both these chipset makers have launched new SoCs for mobile devices with built-in 5G modems. So, when phone makers buy these chipsets from them, they end up paying a premium for a technology that is yet to go mainstream.

And eventually, the brands charge you a premium to buy these 5G phones. And even if you can easily get a 5G phone for under Rs 15,000 today, when you compare the device with a 4G phone at the same price, you will see a drastic difference in the features offered.

Buy A Phone For Other Features, Not Just 5G

This brings us to the main bone of contention for buyers, why are you buying a 5G phone? Let’s make one thing clear, 5G network is yet to roll out in India, it could happen in the next six months, or even later. So, if you are buying a phone for 5G in 2022, you need more than 5G as the basis for your purchase. Focus on features like camera, display quality, and even the charging speed supported by the phone’s battery. You will see that a 4G phone will give you better in all these departments compared to a 5G phone.

5G Phone For The Future

Many brands have marketed 5G to the buyers, even though nobody knows how fast the data speeds are going to be in the country. Their push for 5G primarily focuses on the future-proofing of the device. Therefore it is essential that when you decide to buy a 5G phone right now, make sure the phone supports more than 5 network bands. This way, you don’t have to worry about upgrading to another phone, at least in the next 2-3 years by when 5G networks should be in full force.

Having said that, if you plan on buying a high-end smartphone, then you won’t have to worry about the features, hardware and other aspects, along with support for 5G bands in the future.

Will 5G Launching In India Signal the End of 4G?

No, in fact, 4G networks are here to stay, and so will your current 4G smartphone. 5G network launch will be gradual, and it is unlikely to put a major dent in the demand for 4G services for at least a few years. So, even if you buy a 4G phone right now, you will still find enough value in the device to use for multiple years, of course, based on your choice.

Upgrade to 5G or Stick With 4G?

5G phones have their own benefits, and when you can buy them at a reasonable price, they do sound appealing. But 4G phones are equally competent and reliable, and you can rest assured that buying a 4G phone will not make it useless in the next 2 years. 5G phones have their market, and if you can spend Rs 25,000 or more then buying one makes a lot of sense.

