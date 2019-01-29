Shout Out to Smartphone Users! OPPO is Bringing Latest Tech at Unbelievable Prices

Smartphone maker OPPO is all set to launch its new series, which will be a combination of latest tech and affordable price range phones. Consumers are soon going to get enthralled by OPPO’s latest smartphone series which is already a resounding success in the brand’s home country. Now it is heard that the company may be planning to venture into budget market with a possible launch of new series of smartphones in India. The smartphones under the new series will have the much in-demand ‘in-screen finger print sensor’. The handsets will be priced at under Rs 20,000.OPPO has always been a favourite among consumers for bringing out products with latest tech and high-end technology, keeping the affordability in mind.The smartphone maker has improved user experiences over the years. This ranges from improvised cameras to smarter charging solutions. These innovations aim to take smartphone technology to next level in India and across the globe. Meanwhile, OPPO’s online and offline presence has helped it immensely, making it even more popular among consumers.With the meteoric rise of smartphone sales in India backed by the whopping growth of virtual shopping mode among Indian buyers OPPO is looking at leveraging the online channel, however the company reiterates that its main focus remains on offline channels. OPPO has always been a pioneer in the offline segment since last five years and also has substantial online presence on all major virtual shopping sites.OPPO , which has always seen large volumes of sale from offline market is looking to cash in on the trends of online sale in order to further consolidate its position in India. As both online sale and smaller towns continue to fuel the demand of smartphones OPPO is also looking at tapping into this market with its focus on multi channel distribution strategy.As per the new trends for mobile phone companies to reach the market the online space has become a powerful medium to establish a direct line of communication with the customers and OPPO is looking at using this trend to its advantage with the new launch.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.