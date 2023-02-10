SIGMA has launched its latest addition to the Art line—the 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens in India. It is designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras and is offered in two mounts—Leica L Mount and Sony’s E-Mount. Sigma claims the lens uses 14 elements in 11 groups—with 3 aspherical lenses and 1 SLD glass element, and despite the relatively large F/1.4 aperture, the lens maintains clarity on the periphery.

SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art Lens Specifications and Features

Made for full-frame bodies, including Sigma’s own fp and fp L, and other L-Mount bodies from Leica and Panasonic, and Sony’s E-Mount, the 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens offers High-response Linear Actuator motors and a single double-sided aspheric lens as the focus element for silent and fast autofocus. The maximum F-Stop is F1.4, and the minimum is F16.

Moreover, being an Art series lens, it retains the optical performance and build quality that Art series lenses are known for—while being compact.

The lens is equipped with a Focus Mode switch on its barrel, as well as an Aperture ring with a click switch to toggle the clicking sound and an Aperture ring lock switch to prevent accidental adjustments. Additionally, there is an AFL button that can be assigned to any function from the camera.

The SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens is manufactured in Japan and has a design that is resistant to dust and splashes. The front element of the lens is coated with a material that repels water and oil, making it suitable for use in a variety of shooting conditions.

In India, the SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art Lens will retail for Rs 92,000, and will be available across select offline and online retailers.

