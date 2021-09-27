Signal Back Up And Running At '100%' After Widespread Outage

Signal is back up and running at 100 percent, the company has confirmed, after the app faced widespread outage early morning on Monday. Signal users had faced outage since about 8:30AM IST today. While outage tracker Downtdetector showed outages only in the US (Downdetector doesn’t show Signal outage for India yet), several users on Twitter did report outages on the instant messaging app.

“We are fully back up and running at 100%. Enjoy the rest of the week, everybody!," the company said in a Tweet. Outage tracker Downdetector shows a spike in outage reports on Monday morning, with over 1,200 outage reports in the US at 8:35AM IST. The outage map on Downdetector shows majority of the outage in the US. It is not known how big the outage was in India, since Downdetector only shows US outages for Signal, but several users on Twitter said that they are experiencing issues with the secure messaging app.

We are fully back up and running at 100%. Enjoy the rest of the week, everybody!— Signal (@signalapp) September 27, 2021

“Signal is experiencing technical difficulties. We are working hard to restore the service as quickly as possible," an in-app message read. The company, in its earlier tweet said that the outage is due to a hosting outage that is affecting parts of its service. “We’re working on bringing it back up," the message read. Downdetector said that user reports indicated that Signal is having problems since Sunday, 11:05PM EDT (Monday, 8:35AM IST).

