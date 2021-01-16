Signal Faces Global Outage, Company Says Working Hard to Bring Additional Capacity Online

Signal, the WhatsApp alternative everyone is talking about these days is facing an outage. Thousands of users on Friday night reported errors with the app, as messages were not being delivered. The issue, according to reports, seems to have began last night and appeared to be a global outage. Outage tracking website DownDetector also showed thousands of error reports from users across the world. Now, while the issue seems to be fixed for some users, there are still some issues with the app. We at News18 verified this ourselves. Although the app is working like normal for us, all messages are not being delivered and some messages are taking too long to deliver.

Signal, in a series of tweets acknowledged the issue, saying that it is working hard to restore the problem as quickly as possible. In an update sent out at around 6:40AM IST today, Signal said, "We are still working as quickly as possible to bring additional capacity online to handle peak traffic levels." Further, the company's Chief Operations Officer (COO) Aruna Holder told NDTV in a statement last night that Signal is adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week, but Friday exceeded even the company's most optimistic projections. "Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters, and we are working hard to restore service for them as quickly as possible," Harder told NDTV.

We are still working as quickly as possible to bring additional capacity online to handle peak traffic levels. — Signal (@signalapp) January 16, 2021

On the Signal app, the company had even put a warning banner that said that the app is experiencing technical difficulties. While the banner has been taken down, the app is still not working optimally for many users.

The huge influx of users on Signal comes as people are moving to the private messaging app in order to have an alternative to WhatsApp, that has come under heavy fire since it notified its updated data policy. Signal was downloaded by 17.8 million users over the past seven days, a 62-fold rise from the prior week.