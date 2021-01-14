Signal Gets A Big Update For The Apple iPhone: Everything You Need To Know Before You Download

At a time when Signal is clocking a significant number of new users globally, the privacy focused messaging app has released a new update for the iOS version of the app, for Apple iPhone users. The new version of the app, which is Signal version 5.2, is getting a dozen new changes, which include new features, functionality and tweaks to improve usability. The highlight changes include more participants for group calls, enhanced sharing on Signal with multiple contacts simultaneously and video quality as well as size improvements.

The changelog for the Signal update for the Apple iPhone suggests that the app now adds the controls for media download preferences. These can be found in Settings -> Data in the Signal app. The developers also say that the Signal group calls can now include up to 8 participants, up from the earlier 5 participants. If you want to share something from another app, you can now do so with multiple chats or contacts in one go. There will now also be an optional shortcut to enable a shareable group link when you create a new group.

The new Signal update for the iPhone also adds the ability to open attachments within the app itself. There are also changes to how the profile photos of your contacts show up in the Signal app. The developers say, “ow you can easily see the latest Signal profile photo that your contacts have chosen, but we added an option to always show system profile photos if you prefer the old behavior (or start to miss the blurry photo of them from 9 years ago that has travelled across multiple SIM cards).” There are also improvements to the video quality and size of the videos shared on the platform. There is also a specific update for Apple iPad users—the latest version of Signal irons out the bug that prevented iPad users from tapping on the Send option when sharing content from other apps. For iPhone and iPad users, there is also a bug fix that now solves the issue of WebP images not being transferred on chats properly when using iOS 14.

Signal’s and indeed Telegram's spike in new user sign-ups shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Facebook owned WhatsApp announced the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Use on January 7 with pop-up alerts for users in the WhatsApp app, something that did nothing to assuage the fears about user data tracking and sharing. Signal continues to be the most popular app on the Apple App Store for iPhone users in many countries, including India. Signal is followed by Telegram, another privacy focused messaging app, as spooked WhatsApp users look for alternatives after the new privacy policy worsened fears about data tracking and sharing with Facebook.