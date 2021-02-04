Signal Gets Another Update For The Apple iPhone With Important Bug Fixes: What You Must Know

The popular instant messaging app, Signal, has rolled out a new update for the Apple iPhone users. The new update, Signal 5.3.2 is now available for download on the Apple App Store and brings a whole bunch of bug fixes that the developers say have been reported by beta testers and early downloaders of the previous versions of Signal 5.3 version. This comes alongside a new sticker pack, chat wallpapers, individual chat customizations, an updated About section, lower data usage setting for calls and better handling of downloads. Signal continues to be popular with users who have been looking for alternative instant messaging apps after the Facebook owned WhatsApp rolled out the now temporarily on hold privacy policy that details how user data is shared with Facebook and other businesses.

“We fixed a few bugs that were reported to us by the beta community and people who are really fast at downloading new things,” says Signal in the changelog for the new app update. The changelog for the Signal update for the Apple iPhone indicates that there is now a new setting for lowering the data usage for Signal calls. This should be handy in case you are using Signal for making calls, while on a 3G or 4G network, or even a not-very-fast Wi-Fi. The attachment downloads now get the pause and resume feature, which means you can choose when to download a large attachment that someone may have shared over Signal. Signal also says that they have further improved the image compression and quality algorithms, which means that image quality will not be lost when it is shared on Signal. On the iPhone, Signal chats will now be part of the share sheet on iOS for iPhones, when you want to share something from another app. Chat wallpapers have also been introduced, something rival WhatsApp has had for a while now. The About section has also been expanded, while in the chat list previews, you can now see the sender’s name in group chats to help you decide which threads to open and respond to first.