Signal Messaging App Wants To Bring This Popular Instagram Feature

Signal is the latest messaging app to consider bringing the popular ‘stories’ feature to its platform. The app is reportedly testing the option at the APK level right now, so the end-user will not get it anytime soon.

But it is possible the next (or the one after that) beta gives people the chance to explore stories inside Signal. Stories basically let you share content with a select group of people or everyone for around 24 hours. Snapchat gets the credit for coming out with the concept, then you had Instagram pick it and make it mainstream.

Even LinkedIn and Twitter tried out their own version of Stories but that never worked out.

As for Signal, the feature seems functionally similar to Instagram and Snapchat, but we don’t if Signal will call it Stories or something else. The app hints through this feature, users can send emojis, or even message the other person privately.

The app is likely to give you the choice to restrict these options. Considering Signal is end-to-end encrypted, we are assuming the same would be adopted for its version stories as well.

Signal has tried to modernise itself without compromising on security. We are not sure if anybody wants Signal to offer Stories, which makes it more like the other social media platforms.

After all, there is a reason stories never made sense on LinkedIn. The company was right to consider the feature, since almost everyone gave it a shot. But for a professional networking platform, stories didn’t fit the profile.

Now, we can say the same for Signal as well, but if the platform can tweak and make it compatible in its own way then they might be onto something that could actually work for the user.

We still don’t know if the feature will come out publicly but worth seeing its viability for the users.

