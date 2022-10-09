Signal Messaging App Will Soon Have Stories For Its Users: How It Works

Signal Stories is coming to the secure messaging app and the first signs of its presence have been spotted in the latest beta version. Stories was first introduced on Snapchat many years back, which was later picked up by Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp as well.

So it seems like Signal doesn’t want to miss out on having this feature for its users, which is why Stories is now coming to Signal as well. Stories for Signal is coming to the Android beta version 5.52 and for iOS users, the version is 5.57. Stories basically allow you to share videos, photos or even text with people in your contact list that disappears automatically after 24 hours.

For Signal users Stories will be available in the form of a new tab which is right next to the Chats section at the bottom of the app’s interface.

How To Create Stories On Signal

– Click on the Stories tab

– Click on the My Stories bubble at the top of the interface

– Create or Add an image/video with a text to share as Stories

– Signal allows you to save the cropped image on the device

– To create Stories with Text, click on the Text option from the bottom bar

– Tap on the arrow button to share the Stories

Stories on Signal is still available for the beta users, but you can apply for the Signal beta program to experience the feature today. Head over to Google Play Store and get more details.

Instagram has definitely taken a lead over Snapchat with its own Stories avatar. You can share Stories with a select group of users, for which the Stories icon turns green.

