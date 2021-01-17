Signal Restores Services After Facing Major Outage, Here's What Users Need to Do

Signal has restored its services a day after the application faced technical difficulties, as it dealt with a flood of new users following rival messaging app WhatsApp announced a controversial change in privacy terms. On early Saturday, Signal users took to social media to report a technical issue that affected the delivery of messages on the platform. The messaging company in a series of tweets had acknowledged the problem and said that it is working hard to restore the service as quickly as possible. Signal continues to see a significant rise in downloads following a change in WhatsApp's privacy terms that requires its users to share their data with both Facebook and Instagram.

The company explains that Android users who are seeing "Bad encrypted message" must tap the menu at the top-right corner and select 'Reset secure session.' On iOS devices, Signal users can select 'Reset Session' button below 'Received message was out of sync.' The company iterates that the technical errors do not affect chat security that promises end-to-end encryption.

Signal further adds, "As an unfortunate side effect of this outage, users might see errors in some of their chats. This does not affect your chat's security, but you may have missed a message from that contact. The next Signal app updates will fix this automatically."

On Android if you see "Bad encrypted message," tap the menu in the top-right & tap "Reset secure session." On iOS tap the "Reset Session" button below "Received message was out of sync." The errors do not affect chat security & will be automatically fixed in the next app update. pic.twitter.com/dgLGLZS3zB — Signal (@signalapp) January 17, 2021

Several users in India had also complained about issues with the Android and iOS apps. Signal co-founder Brian Acton had previously said that the Indian market exceeded all its expectations. The executive in an interview also added that Signal has been topping the iOS App Store in 40 countries and is number one in 18 countries on Google Play. It has managed over ten million downloads, just days after WhatsApp announced a new privacy policy and terms of service for the platform. Meanwhile, Facebook has pushed the rollout date of the new policy to May 15, amid confusion" and "misinformation."