Simplilearn Digital Marketing Course Review: On-the-go Learning And Certification

The demand for quick reskilling among job seekers and professionals alike have led to easy availability of various professional online courses. With little time for traditional workshops or dedicated classroom training, the millennials are now investing time and money on quick online courses to brush up their skills than just playing games or movies on their smartphones.While there are a lot of online courses to choose from, the major problem is the low course completion rates. Joining an online course is simple but finding time and dedication to complete the course is difficult. Edu-tech firm Simplilearn claims to have added seamless features aimed to keep students motivated. We have tried out their “Digital Marketing Certified Associate Certification Training” and here is what we think about it.The Digital Marketing Certified Associate (DMCA) course is designed to educate candidates in digital marketing, including search engine optimization (SEO), social media, pay-per-click (PPC), conversion optimization, web analytics, content marketing, email and mobile marketing. The course claims to make you completely “industry ready” from day one but this totally depends on the candidate. Having said that, digital marketing is an expertise which people acquire overtime. So, don’t expect to be a rock-star digital marketeer right from the start. However this course will make a good foundation for the basic concepts and tools.By the end of the course, you should have decent knowledge on Google Analytics, SEO, Google Adwords, Facebook marketing along with good foundation on how to market products using videos and YouTube as tools. The Simplilearn platform is made primarily with focus on “on-the-go” learning. The free Simplilearn mobile app (Android or iOS) allows candidates to access their courses anywhere both online or offline.The platform also has a WebEx integration for virtual classroom lectures. Users can register and attend any virtual classroom related to their course within the platform. Recordings of the live class are also shared and they can also attend the live virtual classroom on the Android/iOS mobile apps.While the content and the pace of learning is something very personal and depends from candidate to candidate, the overall course fee for “self-paced learning” is a bit on the higher side. This is because the course fee is very similar to that of classroom training. ‘On-the-go learning’ sounds cool, but there is a general belief that paying the same course fee and attending a classroom training session will increase the chances of completing the course and getting certified.This review only considers the content and methodology for “Digital Marketing Certified Associate Certification Training” and not of any other course or content offered by Simplilearn. As mentioned this three-month course is good for laying the groundwork for knowing the basics of Digital Marketing. Remember, you would need real life practice and projects to better your skills with this new found knowledge.