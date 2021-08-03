Music streaming platforms have evolved over the years, and today, users can enjoy online music, podcasts, e-books, and even short videos all in one app. As per a report available on the government-established IBEF (Indian brand equity foundation) site, the country witnessed nearly 40 percent growth in audio streaming platforms adoption last year. It said that music remained “therapeutic" as people multi-tasked and switched between household chores and professional engagements amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, here are six music streaming platforms and their subscription rates.

Gaana: As per the report on IBEF, Gaana, with a 30 percent share, dominates the Indian music streaming market. The platform is popular for offering songs both in English and regional languages. Users can also enjoy podcasts from local artists and read lyrics for several songs within the app. Its three-month pack costs Rs 149, while the annual subscription carries a price tag of Rs 399. Students can enjoy special discounts too.

JioSaavn: Following Gaana, JioSaavn dominated the audio streaming market last year, and it offers similar features to Gaana. Users can enjoy a host of playlists within the app. Its monthly subscription costs Rs 99, and the annual subscription cost Rs 399.

Apple Music: Available pre-installed on Apple products, Apple Music offers a variety of songs from international artists, and users can also check out exclusive interviews from artists. Recently, Apple upgraded songs on the platform with high bitrate playback and overall audio enhancements. It is also available on Android phones. Its individual monthly plan costs Rs 99, and the family plan comes at Rs 149. The family plan allows access for up to six people. Students also get an individual plan at 49 per month.

YouTube Music: Unlike most streaming platforms, YouTube has a huge collection of songs that are remixed or remastered by fans. However, these songs do not end up on most streaming platforms due to copyright issues. Therefore, you can check YouTube Music that comes bundled with a YouTube Premium subscription. Overall, Google’s algorithm can suggest some great indie artists as well. YouTube Premium that includes YouTube Music costs Rs 169 per month. Users can also enjoy a background audio experience, meaning they can play videos or enjoy music even when the phone is locked.

Amazon Prime Music: Users with Amazon Prime membership can enjoy special deals on Amazon, access to videos on Prime Video, and enjoy free high-quality music. Amazon Music users can also enjoy podcasts from a variety of artists. Notably, users with Echo speakers can enjoy seamless connections. The Prime membership comes at a monthly cost of Rs 129, while the annual charge is Rs 999.

Spotify: With a 15 percent market share in India last year, Spotify remains a popular choice both in Indian and international markets. Users can also enjoy exclusive podcasts and e-books on the platform aside from millions of songs. Its 6-month plan costs Rs 719, and there’s a mini-plan at Rs 7 per day. Its individual monthly plan costs Rs 119.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here