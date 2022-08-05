Six-years-old’s Aadhaar Card Put Up On Amazon India Website To Sell Lamination Pouches

In a clear privacy violation, a seller uploaded an image of the valid Aadhaar Card of a 6-years-old child on Amazon India to sell lamination pouches. What’s surprising is that Amazon India allowed the same to be published on its website. The image of Aadhaar Card clearly mentions the Aadhaar number along with date of birth, father’s name, address and other personal details. We at News18 Tech cross checked the Aadhaar number on the “myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in” website and found it to be a valid Aadhaar card.

Recently, the UIDAI advised that “Aadhaar card should be freely used for proving identity and doing transactions, but should not be put on public platforms like Twitter, Facebook, etc.” In this case, the Aadhaar card photograph was accessed by a third-party and posted on Amazon website to sell a product– lamination pouches by a seller who goes by the name “MY OFFICE STATIONERY”.

In the past, UIDAI had advised websites and media channels to refrain from sharing visuals of Aadhaar cards in stories and videos and have set clear instructions that the personal details in the Aadhaar card should be blurred.

Recently, UIDAI warned citizens to avoid using a public computer at an internet café/kiosk to download an e-Aadhaar. “However, if you do so, then it is highly recommended to delete all the downloaded copies of eAadhaar,” it said.

