Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatches With Wear OS Launched In India: Price And Features

Skagen Falster Gen 6 range of smartwatches have been launched in India on Monday. Fossil Group has added new smartwatches to its lineup in the country that also run on the Wear OS platform. The new Falster Gen 6 smartwatches come in different sizes and colours, which works out for all consumers looking for a smartwatch in the market.

Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatches India Price

Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch in India is priced at Rs 21,995 and you can buy any variant for the same price, as the company informs. Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch comes in five different styles in a 42mm case size.

You have colour options such as silver-tone, charcoal and black and the smartwatch fits over stainless steel mesh, silicone or leather straps. You can buy the smartwatch through Skagen’s website this month.

At this price range, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 goes up against the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and then you also have a slew of Apple Watch Series models, which are limited to iPhone users.

Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch Specifications

The Falster Gen 6 smartwatch gets the Snapdragon 4100+ SoC which is likely to get the new-look Wear OS 3.0 update later this year. The watch comes with a 1.28-inch AMOLED display, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage to take care of the performance and app storage on the device.

The smartwatch pairs with both Android and iOS devices via the Bluetooth 5.0 LE version. Other connectivity features are Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC SE.

On the health side, the Falster Gen 6 carries a PPG heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitoring, and off-body IR among others. The watch gets water-resistant up to 3ATM.

Its battery life is unknown for now but magnetic charging promises 80 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

