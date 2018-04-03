English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Skip The ATM, IndusInd Bank Customers to Get Balance Info And More on WhatsApp
IndusInd Bank will communicate important transaction alerts to the customers on WhatsApp.
The messaging on WhatsApp is being rolled out to customers in phases; however, customers can save the official WhatsApp number of the bank and initiate conversation. (Image: File photo/PTI)
IndusInd Bank customers will soon be able to access basic banking services like checking balance, mini statement, checking reward points as well as updation of Aadhaar through WhatsApp itself. The bank has announced a pilot with WhatsApp enterprise solution in India for the same.
The integration with WhatsApp will allow IndusInd Bank to start appearing as a Verified account when it communicates with its customers. “The initial test phase will allow the bank to communicate important transaction alerts to the customers on WhatsApp. It also allows two-way communication with replies to customer messages and provides basic banking services like checking balance, mini statement, checking reward points as well as updation of Aadhaar through WhatsApp,” said the bank.
The messaging on WhatsApp is being rolled out to customers in phases; however, customers can save the official WhatsApp number of the bank and initiate conversation. “We will be working with WhatsApp closely to bring more and more services to our retail and business clients, post this pilot phase,” said Ritesh Raj Saxena, Head Savings, Digital and Payments, IndusInd Bank.
