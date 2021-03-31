Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications & More

American audio equipment make Skullcandy has launched its new Dime True Wireless Earphones in India. The Skullcandy Dime have been launched as an affordable offering from the American manufacturer and comes in three colour optins with a lightweight design. The Skullcandy Dime True wireless earphones come with up to 12 hours of total battery life on a single charge and have 6mm drivers that have a frequency response range of 20Hz and 20,000Hz. The new Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds have been launched at a price of Rs 2,249 and have been launched in three colour options - Dark Blue/ Green, Light Grey/ Blue, and True Black. The earphones will go on sale on Skullcandy’s Indian website with deliveries starting from April 4.

The Skullcandy Dime earphones can be used independently and have physical controls on each earbud. The Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and have physical buttons on each earbud. You can control volume, change tracks, and take calls using the controls placed on the earbuds. There is a 20mAh battery on each earbud and a 150mAh battery on the charging case. The earbuds are claimed to last 3.5 hours and the case is expected to offer 8.5 hours of battery life - a total of 12 hours of battery backup on a single charge. The case chages via a micro-USB port. There is a microphone on each of the earbud and it they come with IPX4 sweat and water resistance.