Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS Earbuds With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs 10,999

The American audio-device maker Skullcandy has announced the launch of new Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS earbuds for the Indian market. As the name of the device suggests, the new active noise cancellation (ANC)-enabled earbuds refreshes the Indy series that includes Indy Fuel and Indy Evo. The new Skullcandy Indy ANC offer a total of 32 hours of battery life (with the case) and have an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance. The earbuds come with an in-ear-canal design similar to Skullcandy Indy siblings. The Indo ANC earbuds feature a black colour finish, and the charging case adopts the same colour tone. Notably, the case supports wireless charging.

In terms of specifications, the Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS earbuds carry 12mm audio drivers and offer a frequency response range of up to 20KHz. The TWS earbuds support Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and work with virtual assistants like Apple Siri and Google Assistant. Users can also control volume and take calls with the inbuilt microphones with the device. Each bud can be used individually, and users can further tweak EQ with the Skullcandy App. The Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS earbuds support Ambient Mode and are compatible with Tile finding technology. The company explains that in case users misplace either of the earbuds, they can “ring" them from the free Tile app.

In terms of battery, each earbud can deliver nine hours of run time. The buds will offer fours of battery life with ANC enabled. The total battery life with the charging case is said to be at 32 hours. The charging case comes with LED light to indicate the battery capacity. Skullcandy claims that 10 minutes of charging in the case can provide 2 hours of playtime. The Skullcandy Indy ANC for Rs 10,999 price in India is set at Rs 10,999. The TWS earbuds are available to pre-book via the Skullcandy India site.