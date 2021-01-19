Skullcandy Jib True TWS Earbuds Launched in India With IPX4 Rating: Price, Specs & More

American audio equipment brand Skullcandy has launched its Jib truly wireless earbuds in India. The Skullcandy Jib comes with up to 22 hours of battery life and IPX4 sweat and water resistance. The TWS earphones are priced at Rs 2,999 in India and have been launched in two colour options - Blue and True Black. Interested buyers can purchase the Skullcandy Jib True through the Skullcandy website.

The Skullcandy Jib True come with 40mm drivers with an impedance of 32ohms and a frequency response of 20Hz to 20KHz. The earbuds also come with controls to adjust volume, skip tracks, take voice calls, and activate Google Assistant or Siri. Skullcandy has also used a noise-isolating fit on the Jib True earphones as they use a silicone eartip. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. In terms of battery life, the Skullcandy Jib True offer six hours of battery life on a single charge, with the charging case adding another 16 hours of listening time. This brings the battery life to a total of 22 hours, which is two hours more than the OnePlus Buds Z.

The earbuds also come with dual microphones that are said to help provide an enhanced voice calling experience. The Skullcandy Jib True earbuds can also work solo, meaning users can also wear just one earbud to make calls or listen to music. Skullcandy has not defined whether it has provided any kind of fast charging support on the Jib True earphones. The Skullcandy Jib True weighs 228 grams.