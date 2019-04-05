Skullcandy Push Review: Wireless Earbuds That Sound Fine, But Far Too Many Rough Edges

Wireless earbuds are a rage, without doubt. Ever since the Apple AirPods showed the way a few years ago, headphone makers are tripping over themselves in an attempt to replicate that sort of success in terms of the user experience, finesse and utility. Some have come close, some haven’t. The latest to make an attempt is Skullcandy, a brand that has done very well over the past year or so with really good headphones that ticked off the sound, design and premium-ness boxes on the checklist. And now here we are, with the earbuds known as Push. These are priced at Rs 9,999.In terms of the design, the Skullcandy Push really don’t have the visual appeal that one would expect from a wireless earbud. That said, it doesn’t look bad either, once you get used to it. The Push do look chunkier than most other earbuds, and that is testified by the fact that there is an integrated hook in each earbud to keep these buds placed securely when you wear them. Each of the buds has a physical button, for functions such as power, playback control and more. That said, the Skullcandy Push are very comfortable to wear even for hours on end—your truly watched all episodes of Delhi Crime on Netflix using the Push to understand the design dynamics and comfort and came away impressed. One way of looking at the slight bulk is that these earbuds don’t feel fragile at all, and there is a reassuring heft.As with all wireless earbuds, what comes along with the Skullcandy Push is a charging and carry case. This does what it is supposed to do—charge these buds when you dock them and keep them safe as you may carry this along on your travels. However, it is quite disappointing to see that this case really isn’t as good as we had expected. The lid is essentially a very thin layer of plastic, which we fear will break off its hinges if you are even a tad rough with it. Secondly, the charging status LEDs on the case are unnecessarily bright—they can be extremely annoying if you plug the Push in for charging at night, on your bedside table.Speaking of bright lights, there is one LED each on the earbuds, and we noticed quite often that it kept blinking for a while even after we had connected these to a source device. These blinking lights are also uncomfortably bright for the person sitting next to you, and in general if you tend to use these for a while in a room with the lights turned off, for some pre-sleep web browsing with music.The pairing process is quite simple, and these connect with whatever phone or tablet or laptop you need to, in seconds. There is no complication of an app either to set this up with or for extra features that you may or may not use—and we don’t mind the lack of an app at all. However, the Push don’t always automatically reconnect with the last paired device when taken out from their charging case. It is not a hardship to manually connect, but an unnecessary step. Weirdly enough, there are times when one earbud would power on after being removed from the case, whereas the other wouldn’t—that would need to be powered on manually by the button on the offending bud. This is not the sort of experience that you would want from wireless earbuds that have a fairly premium price tag.In terms of the sound, the Skullcandy Push really deliver. There is a warmth to the sound that makes listening to a variety of content quite fun. Be it Gareth Emery’s Reckless, Alan Walker’s The Spectre, Boston’s More Than A Feeling or Sukhe’s Koka—the sound signature is appreciably flexible for a variety of music genres you may prefer, vocals and soundstage. The higher frequencies are crisp and very clear, without ever sounding sharp or rough when you may really push up the volume. Mids are well detailed, but don’t really have the sparkle that perhaps is the difference between the Skullcandy Push and the Sony WF-1000X (around Rs 14,000). Lower frequencies are adequate, without ever sounding over-powering. In no track across a variety of genres did we experience the bass spill over into other frequencies and thereby compromising the overall sound quality. The thing with the Push earbuds is that they do sound well, but don’t really have that standout element either.This doesn’t have any active noise cancellation features, but if you choose the correct size earbuds, the ambient sounds do get blocked out quite effectively.Skullcandy claims a total of 12 hours of backup time—6 hours from the earbuds and another 6 hours after topping up from the charging case. We regularly got close to 5 hours of music listening time from the earbuds at about 50% volume, though a notch lower at 40%, these did get close to 6 hours. Whichever way you look at it, the battery backup times are quite impressive—not a lot of rivals can claim this.While we are quite impressed by the versatility of the sound signature and the rather good battery life, it is hard to ignore the other rough edges that are essentially an integral part of the wireless earbuds experience. Yes, we could perhaps ignore the shoddy quality of a carry case for other headphones, because you can optionally choose to not use that particular accessory, for instance. But here, in the case of the Skullcandy Push, the jarring the differences between the slick and the rough is quite disconcerting. Had the Skullcandy Push been priced even lower, we could have perhaps understood the value positioning. But right now, you are probably better off spending a little extra to get the Sony WF-1000X or actually the Apple AirPods if you have an iOS device.