Skullycandy Spoke TWS Earbuds With 14-Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Rating Launched in India

Skullcandy is refreshing its true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds line-up with the launch of the Skullcandy Spoke. The new Skullcandy Spoke TWS earbuds are available in India for Rs 7,999; however, its India website is showing its slashed price of Rs 2,999. Additionally, customers who are purchasing the latest Spoke TWS earbuds are getting three months of free Gaana Plus subscription. The Skullcandy Spoke come in black colour, and the charging case also adopts the same colour finish.

Starting with the design, the Skullcandy Spoke TWS earbuds look similar to the Realme Earbuds S that feature a flat touch surface and silicone ear tips. The Skullcandy earbuds are touted to offer 14 hours of battery with the charging case, while the individual earbud can last for four hours. The company adds that users with Skullcandy Solo can use either of the earbuds individually and do not require both them to be plugged in simultaneously in order to function. Other features include IPX4 rating for sweat and water-resistance, touch controls, and 8mm drivers. However, it appears that the touch controls on the Skullcandy Spoke cannot be customised via the Skullcandy app for Android and iOS. The TWS earbuds support voice assistant to enable voice commands to change track or play/pause music.

The earbuds' connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, and they offer frequency response of up to 20KHz. Each Skullcandy Spoke earbud has a single LED indicator for charging. The charging case comes with a rectangular design and has three LED indicators to show the charging level. The packaging includes three different sized ear tips to ensure a comfortable fit. The charging case includes a micro-USB port for charging and earbuds with case weigh 57 grams. Skullcandy earlier this year launched the Push TWS earbuds in India that are currently available for Rs 5,999 (original price Rs 9,999). The company offers a bunch of TWS earbuds in the country with the Sesh series, Indy series, and Push series.