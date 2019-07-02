Skymet Sets up 100 Automatic Weather Stations in Mumbai to Track Heavy Rains And Flooding

As the arrival of the expected monsoon rains and the subsequent flooding has thrown life out of gear in the city of Mumbai, all eyes are on the weather forecasts for the next few days. Skymet Weather, an Indian weather monitoring and agricultural risk monitoring company, has set up 100 automatic weather monitoring stations in the city of Mumbai. The advantage is that this can provide hyper-local updates for different parts of the city—there are times when it may be raining heavily in one part of the city, but there may be no rain in another part of town. The company has also set up a flood and inundation monitoring dashboard (You can access it here) which is constantly updated. The app is available for Android phones as well as the Apple iPhone.

“Being India’s first private weather forecasting company, we believe that even with existing technologies, loss of life and property was meaningless on July 26, 2005 when it rained for about 900 mm in Mumbai in just a couple of hours. Skymet has been working for solving this problem for over a decade and the idea lands on giving a 10-day window to the Mumbaikars about heavy rain and flooding in the city,” says Jatin Singh, Founder and Managing and Director, Skymet Weather. The app is available in English, Marathi and Gujarati.

The app provides live lightning and thunderstorm status for all cities across India, as well as the rainfall prediction and stats, wind profile and more. The app also sources high-res satellite imagery from Insat and Meteosat.