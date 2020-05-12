Slack For iPhone Gets New Design: Hard Work Enthusiasts May Not Get it Just Yet Though

Slack, the popular work collaboration and workplace messaging app, has announced that the iPhone app is getting a big update. The biggest change is the redesign that adds a new navigation bar at the bottom of the interface. The update for the Slack app is now available on the Apple App Store. However, weirdly enough, it seems the redesign is still rolling out to users and isn’t available for everyone—the writer of this story still does not have access to the new design elements after the latest update.

The changelog is pretty extensive this time around. “Previously, it was complicated to get to the four main things people do on mobile. We’ve fixed this with a new nifty navigation bar at the bottom of the app containing: a Home view for your sidebar, DMs, (still listed most recent first), Mentions (for quickly catching up), and You (because you’re great) (and also because setting your status/preferences on mobile needed to be easier),” says Slack. The Jump To box has been made more prominent in the mobile apps after Slack realized that users were finding the quick-switcher relevant on desktops but not really using it on their phones.

One thing that we have also wondered about from time to time, were the swiping gestures to go back and forth in the app. They just seemed out of place. Those have been simplified as well. “Now, swiping right will reveal your workspace and preferences, and swiping left will get you back to the last conversation you were in. With this change in behavior, we hope to give you the powers of both omniscience and time travel,” say the developers.

Hard work enthusiasts will also like the new lightning bolt under the message box now gives quick access to shortcuts—for setting reminders, starting workflows, accessing apps in conversations and more.

Chances are an update for Slack will show up on your Apple iPhone or iPad right about now. But installing that update may not necessarily get you the new redesigned interface just yet. It is a server-side update that should enable the changes for you soon, in case they aren’t already.

