Slack Is Down! Company Says DNS Issue, Fix May Take Up To 24 Hours To Reach All Users

Slack has said that it may take up to 24 hours for the fix to reach all users as it is a DNS-related issue.

Instant messaging platform Slack that is preferred by many organisations as the professional messenger is down. Users online are reporting the Microsoft-owned messaging plarform. The outage reports started coming in about 12 hours ago, with people taking to Twitter and other platforms to report outage with Slack. The company has also acknowledged the issue and has said it is working on a fix. “Some users may be experiencing trouble connecting to Slack. We’re working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and we’ll update you once we have more information to share," Slack said last night when the outage happened. More recently, the company has said that it may take up to 24 hours for the fix to reach all users as it is a DNS-related issue. The company said that it is posting updates to its status website and to @SlackStatus Twitter handle.

Here’s how Slack login page look like right now.

Outage tracker Downdetector showed a spike in outage reports for slack last night, between 11PM to 2AM IST. The outage tracker only shows global outages for Slack, and not specifically for India. However, Indian users have took to Twitter to report outage in the messaging platform that is used by many teams for work coordination. The issue does not seem to have been fixed yet, as there are reports on Twitter from minutes ago, where users are complaining about Slack outage messing up their work. The company has issued an apology to most users individually, at least on Twitter. “Please accept our sincere apologies for the disruption. We appreciate that this is really frustrating. The fix is rolling out, but it may take a little time as it’s DNS related. If you write to us at feedback@slack.com, we may be able to suggest a workaround," the Slack official Twitter handle replied to a frustrated user few minutes before this article went live.

Slack has said that it may take up to 24 hours for the fix to reach all users as it is a DNS-related issue. The company said that it is posting updates to its status website and to @SlackStatus Twitter handle.

first published:October 01, 2021, 11:19 IST