Slack Is Down! Company Says DNS Issue, Fix May Take Up To 24 Hours To Reach All Users

Instant messaging platform Slack that is preferred by many organisations as the professional messenger is down. Users online are reporting the Microsoft-owned messaging plarform. The outage reports started coming in about 12 hours ago, with people taking to Twitter and other platforms to report outage with Slack. The company has also acknowledged the issue and has said it is working on a fix. “Some users may be experiencing trouble connecting to Slack. We’re working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and we’ll update you once we have more information to share," Slack said last night when the outage happened. More recently, the company has said that it may take up to 24 hours for the fix to reach all users as it is a DNS-related issue. The company said that it is posting updates to its status website and to @SlackStatus Twitter handle.

Outage tracker Downdetector showed a spike in outage reports for slack last night, between 11PM to 2AM IST. The outage tracker only shows global outages for Slack, and not specifically for India. However, Indian users have took to Twitter to report outage in the messaging platform that is used by many teams for work coordination. The issue does not seem to have been fixed yet, as there are reports on Twitter from minutes ago, where users are complaining about Slack outage messing up their work. The company has issued an apology to most users individually, at least on Twitter. “Please accept our sincere apologies for the disruption. We appreciate that this is really frustrating. The fix is rolling out, but it may take a little time as it’s DNS related. If you write to us at feedback@slack.com, we may be able to suggest a workaround," the Slack official Twitter handle replied to a frustrated user few minutes before this article went live.

We're very sorry for the trouble. It may take up to 24 hours for the fix to reach everyone as it is DNS related. We're posting updates to the status site (https://t.co/WqzwGMKAyT) and to @SlackStatus.— Slack (@SlackHQ) October 1, 2021

@SlackHQ Is Slack mobile app also down? Unable to login via mobile app. It says "Something's gone wrong. Please try again."— PLN Rahul (@pln_rahul) October 1, 2021

@SlackHQ this outage has literally ruined my entire day.— Forbes (@Larryjamieson_) October 1, 2021

I still facing issues to access @SlackHQ using @ClaroBrasil (house/cable). And it seems to be working using @vivobr (mobile/5g).Any advance? Already tried DNS flush 🙁— Marcelo Adamatti (@adamatti) October 1, 2021

We're very sorry for the trouble. We're posting updates to https://t.co/WqzwGMKAyT, although the site is also down for some folks. We might have some suggestions for the meantime — please drop us a line at feedback@slack.com.— Slack (@SlackHQ) October 1, 2021

thoughts and prayers for the @SlackHQ Dev Ops teams today 🙏— josh (@JoshTeperman) October 1, 2021

@SlackHQ Slack's down for me. But in the meanwhile, I did get new msg notifications. But when I open Slack nothing loads.So, when Slack starts working for me, will I get the notifications I received when it was down for me? Or, will those messages be lost?#slackdown #slack pic.twitter.com/q2hEP4J0pS — Ankur Thakur (@ankuriGB) October 1, 2021

