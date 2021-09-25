Slow Wi-Fi? Follow These Steps To Make Your Wi-Fi Connection Faster

Slow internet is the worst thing to happen to anyone in today’s connected world. There are many a times when a user is in the middle of something important like a file upload for professionals, or a game for a gamer, where a slow internet can really hurt the user. This, apart from the fact the a slow, laggy stream or a slow download is anyways annoying for everyone. At times, it so happens that people have signed up for a decent speed connection, but can not get the optimal speed on their devices. In such cases, the cause for slow internet is majorly a weak Wi-Fi connection. Either your device is too far from the router, or there are too may obstructions between the device and the router. There are also things like dueling frequencies, which is a phenomenon that occurs when two or more routers are transmitting on the same channel/frequency and end up slowing each other down.

No matter the causes, there are ways to counter them and have a stable, fast-paced internet surfing experience. So, let’s have a look at them.

Wi-Fi Analysis Application

Wi-fi analyzer acts as eyes in the realm of waves and frequencies. Find a suitable Wi-Fi analyzer tool according to the specifications and needs of your system.

Detect The Unstable Wi-Fi

Once you download and install the application, launch the Wi-Fi analyzer by pressing the Windows Key + S and then launching the application. Once you’ve launched the application, select “Analyze" on your app’s top menu bar. The analyzer will display the information regarding the channels and their frequency.

Change Your Router’s Channel

After the app has given you an analysis of the weak channels, it’s time to change them. To access your router’s setting in a browser such as Chrome, Edge, or Firefox, use the links given below:

TP-Link Routers: https://tplinklogin.netNet gear Routers: https://routerlogin.netLinksys Routers: navigate to 192.168.1.1

Once you open the router settings, log in with the designated id and password. To change the channel, go to Wireless Settings > Advanced Settings.

Choose the option with an optimum connection and save the changes. Then, restart your router for the new settings to apply.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here