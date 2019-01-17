Smart Battery Cases for the Apple iPhone XS, XS Max and XR Officially Announced

Remember those not-so-good-looking battery cases for the iPhone with an ugly hump? Well, an all-new variety has been launched by Apple for its latest line of products including the iPhone XS, XS Max and the XR. While they don’t look entirely bad as they were when Apple introduced them for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S, they definitely help in adding some extra juice to your iPhone.

The new Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR have been launched with Black and White colour options. The company claims that the cases can enhance battery life by increasing talk time up to 33 hours on the iPhone XS and up to 39 on the iPhone XR.Apple’s new Smart Battery Case have been designed so that you can still use the Lightning port at the bottom for charging or connecting headphones. Along with that, Apple has added support for Qi-certified chargers meaning that you charge the Smart Battery Case wirelessly. The company is also giving an option for fast charging using USB-PD compatible chargers. Since the cases are an official Apple accessory, the Smart Battery Case is supported by iOS natively so you can see the status of the the battery on the lock screen as well as in the Notification Centre.Pricing for the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR has been announced in US at $129 (Rs 9,200 approx) and is available for purchase. We are still awaiting the official India pricing.