Smart Glasses With Augmented Reality Weather Info Coming From Vuzix And AccuWeather: Watch Video

American startup Vuzix has teamed up with AccuWeather to provide localized weather data to wearers of its smart glasses. An initial demonstration is planned for the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which will run from January 8 to 11, 2019 in Las Vegas.It was a dream for Google, but Vuzix has actually done it. Wearers of Vuzix Blade smart glasses will benefit from comprehensive localized data and forecasts from AccuWeather, which will appear directly in their field of vision.Users won't have to take out their phones to access the latest weather data. Instead they can simply tap on the temples of their glasses, or ask Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa.The new weather experience will be unique, customized, discreet and available anywhere on the planet. Vuzix Blade glasses were unveiled at the CES in 2018. They currently retail for €1,099 in Europe.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.