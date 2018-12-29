English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Smart Glasses With Augmented Reality Weather Info Coming From Vuzix And AccuWeather: Watch Video
An initial demonstration is planned for the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which will run from January 8 to 11, 2019 in Las Vegas.
Smart Glasses With Augmented Reality Weather Info Coming From Vuzix And AccuWeather: Watch Video
American startup Vuzix has teamed up with AccuWeather to provide localized weather data to wearers of its smart glasses. An initial demonstration is planned for the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which will run from January 8 to 11, 2019 in Las Vegas.
It was a dream for Google, but Vuzix has actually done it. Wearers of Vuzix Blade smart glasses will benefit from comprehensive localized data and forecasts from AccuWeather, which will appear directly in their field of vision.
Users won't have to take out their phones to access the latest weather data. Instead they can simply tap on the temples of their glasses, or ask Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa.
The new weather experience will be unique, customized, discreet and available anywhere on the planet. Vuzix Blade glasses were unveiled at the CES in 2018. They currently retail for €1,099 in Europe.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It was a dream for Google, but Vuzix has actually done it. Wearers of Vuzix Blade smart glasses will benefit from comprehensive localized data and forecasts from AccuWeather, which will appear directly in their field of vision.
Users won't have to take out their phones to access the latest weather data. Instead they can simply tap on the temples of their glasses, or ask Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa.
The new weather experience will be unique, customized, discreet and available anywhere on the planet. Vuzix Blade glasses were unveiled at the CES in 2018. They currently retail for €1,099 in Europe.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results