Smart Indian Hackathon 2018: Maharashtra wins most awards, Tamil Nadu Second
There were 1,296 entries selected for the finals out of more than 17,400 teams with participation of around one lakh students of Engineering, Management and MCA.
The council may conduct the hardware edition of the competition in June this year.
Maharashtra came out at the top with 53 awards in total at the recently concluded Smart India Hackathon (software edition), followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said on Sunday.Tamil Nadu, New Delhi, and Karnataka, the next three won 34, 28, and 19 awards respectively.
The two-day finals of the Hackathon was held at 28 nodal centres across the country during March 30-31. There were 1,296 entries selected for the finals out of more than 17,400 teams with participation of around one lakh students of Engineering, Management and MCA.
The teams worked on technological problems proposed by 27 central and 17 state ministries. More than 1,200 teams comprising about 7,600 students worked for 36 hours straight to come up with the solutions.
The council may conduct the hardware edition of the competition in June this year. The ministries will be asked to adopt the winning innovations for their work in four months time, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe had earlier told the media.
Intelligent water level monitoring in bore wells and temperature control of motors, digitizing ticket checking system in Indian Railways, efficient public address system for Railways, ambulance tracking system for 108 services, and an Android applications for safe driving, etc were some of the technological solutions which won the award.
