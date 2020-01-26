Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Smart Personal Audio Devices Expected to be Second Largest Growing Category

Canalys expects shipment of 490 million units of smart personal audio devices worldwide, which is 32.1 percent more than last year.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 26, 2020, 12:58 PM IST
Smart Personal Audio Devices Expected to be Second Largest Growing Category
Canalys expects shipment of 490 million units of smart personal audio devices worldwide, which is 32.1 percent more than last year.

Smart personal audio devices, like Bluetooth headphones, earphones, speakers etc, will be the second-largest growing category in the days to come. As per an analysis done by Canalys, which is basically known for its research in technology channels and smartphones, claims that by 2023, 726 million units of Smart personal audio devices will be shipped across the globe. The analysis asserts that by 2023, a total of 3 billion smart devices will be shipped across the world, out of which half of it will include smartphones. The shipment of smart devices has increased from last year, which was recorded at 2.4 Billion in 2019.

It is no surprise that smartphones will be the most shipped item in 2023 and will comprise half of the 3 billion devices shipped, but what comes after phones is expected to be Smart Personal Audio devices. It is predicted that 726 million units of devices such as Bluetooth headphones, truly wireless headsets etc, which fall under the category of Smart personal audio devices will be shipped globally.

This year, Canalys expects shipment of 490 million units of smart personal audio devices worldwide, which is 32.1 percent more than last year. The data also asserts that the smart personal audio device category is the fastest-growing one.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
