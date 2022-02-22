Smarten up your TV experience with OnePlus TV Y1S and TV Y1S Edge: Open sale starts 21 February

While the previous OnePlus Y series TVs were acclaimed for the value they offered, these new Y1S and Y1S Edge models will end up being known for their smart features and their integration into the OnePlus ecosystem.

The OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge lines are both going on sale on 21 February, with the former being available at online retailers and the latter at offline ones. Both models offer similar features and 32-inch and 43-inch panel options, with the Y1S Edge offering more powerful speakers and a slightly modified design.

Pricing for the Y1S models is as follows:

32 inches (HD): Rs 16,499

43 inches (FHD): Rs 26,999

Pricing for the Y1S Edge is slightly higher:

32 inches (HD): Rs 16,999

43-inches (FHD): 27,999

Whichever model you pick, you’re getting the same excellent panel quality and the same smart features, all of which are designed to provide a burdenless user experience.

The panels come with TÜV Rheinland certification, for example, which translates to less eye-strain, and the smart features take full advantage of your OnePlus Watch, Buds, and Phone.

If you use OnePlus Buds or Buds Z, they can be quickly and easily paired with the TV by just popping open the lid. The TV is also smart enough to recognise when the Buds are pulled out, and to pause and resume the audio accordingly.

With the Watch, you not only get a handy remote control, but also a handy sleep-tracking feature that turns the TV off when it detects you’ve fallen asleep, and the ability to use watch gestures to scroll through content and more.

Paired with a OnePlus phone, you get a fully featured remote control, the option to stream content without the need for Wi-Fi or data connectivity, and other smarts like the ability to reduce TV volume when an incoming call is detected.

There’s also a OnePlus Connect app that lets you remotely control the TVs features and settings, and a tonne of parental control options. The latter let you monitor what your kids are watching, set time and data limits, and restrict content to safe, approved content.

For gamers, there’s an ALLM (Auto Low-Latency Mode) that turns on for lag-free gaming.

The TV is running the Android TV 11 OS and OxygenPlay 2.0, which features smarter curated playlists and content, both international and regional, and access to over 230 live channels.

In terms of design, both lines feature nearly bezel-less displays, with the Y1S Edge going for a metallic coating on its bottom bezel for a unique look. Speakers in the Y1S are rated at 20 W while the ones in the Y1S Edge at 24 W. Both, of course, have Dolby Audio certification.

Again, both TV lines are going on sale online and offline from 21 February. If you’re an Axis Bank customer, you can avail discounts of up to Rs 2,500 depending on the model and EMI plan you’re going for. Red Cable members can, of course, look forward to additional discounts.

