Smartphone Industry Showing Signs of Revival, Huawei Maintains Growth in Q3 2019

Counterpoint Research has published its quarterly market data for smartphones, revealing a total of 380 million smartphones shipped in Q3 2019 (July to September). By annual figures comparison, the global smartphone market has remained flat, as Counterpoint had reported shipment of 379.8 million units in Q3 2018. However, given that the industry has been on a steady decline in the recent few quarters, the latest number will come as a positive sign for a steadily saturating industry.

In terms of individual OEMs, Huawei has seemingly defied industry expectations by continuing to grow in terms of shipments and market share. In comparison to shipping 52 million smartphones during the same period last year, Huawei is said to have shipped 66.8 million smartphones this quarter, an increase of 14.8 million units bringing its market share up to 17.6 percent. Samsung has also had a strong quarter, with its Galaxy A lineup of devices paying off to increase shipments by 6.1 million units from the previous year. Samsung now holds a market share of 20.6 percent during the quarter. The other big mover for the quarter was Realme, which shipped 10.2 million smartphones to break into the top 10 OEMs globally.

Apple still held on to its third spot, shipping 44.8 million iPhones globally during the said period to account for 11.8 percent of the market. Chinese players Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo now hold 8.6, 8.3 and 7.8 percent of the market, respectively, showing gradual shipment decline as the global market still suffers from saturation. The other three OEMs that make up the top 10 are Motorola (2.6 percent), LG (2 percent) and Tecno (1.3 percent), all of which are buoyed by strong pre-holiday season markets in India and China.

Going forward, it will be interesting to see whether Apple manages to increase its market share after a long time, and whether Huawei manages to hold on to its position, despite its ongoing tussle with USA.

