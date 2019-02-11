English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Smartphone Radiation Alert: OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi A1 And OnePlus 6T Are Worst Offenders
As it turns out, the Samsung phones do very well in terms of limiting radiation emissions.
As it turns out, the Samsung phones do very well in terms of limiting radiation emissions.
Loading...
The controversy about smartphone radiation continues to rage on. The latest report released by Bundesamt für Strahlenschutz, which is The German Federal Office for Radiation Protection, has revealed the amount of radiation emitted by smartphones currently on sale around the world. The data is calculated in “watts per kilogram”, and lower scores mean lower radiation emission from the smartphone. The report is bad news for Xiaomi and OnePlus, as four of their phones make up the top 5 phones that emit the maximum radiation, as per the report.
The Xiaomi Mi A1 is the worst offender as per the numbers, clocking 1.75 watts per kilogram of radiation, followed by the OnePlus 5T (1.68), the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (1.58) and the OnePlus 6T (1.55).
The Google Pixel 3XL did not fare much better, registering 1.39 watts per kilogram of radiation, while the OnePlus 6 logged 1.33 on the radiation charts and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 logged 1.29 watts per kilogram of radiation.
As far as the Apple iPhones are concerned, the worst offender is the iPhone 7 (1.38 watts per kilogram of radiation) while the newer iPhones, the iPhone XR (0.99), iPhone XS (0.99), iPhone XS Max (0.99) and the iPhone X (0.92) fare much better.
Samsung phones are doing very well in the radiation charts, with the Galaxy Note 8 logging the lowest scores of all—0.17 watts per kilogram of radiation. The Samsung Galaxy A8 (0.24), Samsung Galaxy S8+ (0.26) and the Samsung Galaxy S9+ (0.29) are among the phones that emit the least radiation.
The LG G7 ThinQ (0.24 watts per kilogram of radiation), the HTC U11 Life (0.28) and the Motorola Moto Z (0.30) have also done well in terms of limiting radiation emissions during device usage.
The Huawei Mate 20 Pro, one of the best camera phones in the market right now hits the charts with 0.4 watts per kilogram of radiation rating. At the same time, the Honor 8 Pro registers 1.28 watts per kilogram of radiation. The Nokia 8 Sirocco logs just 0.59 watts per kilogram of radiation.
The German Federal Office for Radiation Protection however has not tested phones made by Chinese phone companies Oppo and Vivo.
It is important to note that while there really isn’t a specific baseline beyond which phones are considered dangerous, the German environmental agency Blue Angel certifies smartphones with a watt per kilogram reading of 0.60 and lower—which means a lot of the offenders in this latest list are more than twice the acceptable reading standards. While there continues to be a debate about the ill-effects of radiation from smartphones, if any, reports over the years have suggested that prolonged exposure to radiation from smartphones tend to be the reason for the blood-brain barrier condition, head tumors and also impact male fertility, among others.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Xiaomi Mi A1 is the worst offender as per the numbers, clocking 1.75 watts per kilogram of radiation, followed by the OnePlus 5T (1.68), the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (1.58) and the OnePlus 6T (1.55).
The Google Pixel 3XL did not fare much better, registering 1.39 watts per kilogram of radiation, while the OnePlus 6 logged 1.33 on the radiation charts and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 logged 1.29 watts per kilogram of radiation.
As far as the Apple iPhones are concerned, the worst offender is the iPhone 7 (1.38 watts per kilogram of radiation) while the newer iPhones, the iPhone XR (0.99), iPhone XS (0.99), iPhone XS Max (0.99) and the iPhone X (0.92) fare much better.
Samsung phones are doing very well in the radiation charts, with the Galaxy Note 8 logging the lowest scores of all—0.17 watts per kilogram of radiation. The Samsung Galaxy A8 (0.24), Samsung Galaxy S8+ (0.26) and the Samsung Galaxy S9+ (0.29) are among the phones that emit the least radiation.
The LG G7 ThinQ (0.24 watts per kilogram of radiation), the HTC U11 Life (0.28) and the Motorola Moto Z (0.30) have also done well in terms of limiting radiation emissions during device usage.
The Huawei Mate 20 Pro, one of the best camera phones in the market right now hits the charts with 0.4 watts per kilogram of radiation rating. At the same time, the Honor 8 Pro registers 1.28 watts per kilogram of radiation. The Nokia 8 Sirocco logs just 0.59 watts per kilogram of radiation.
The German Federal Office for Radiation Protection however has not tested phones made by Chinese phone companies Oppo and Vivo.
It is important to note that while there really isn’t a specific baseline beyond which phones are considered dangerous, the German environmental agency Blue Angel certifies smartphones with a watt per kilogram reading of 0.60 and lower—which means a lot of the offenders in this latest list are more than twice the acceptable reading standards. While there continues to be a debate about the ill-effects of radiation from smartphones, if any, reports over the years have suggested that prolonged exposure to radiation from smartphones tend to be the reason for the blood-brain barrier condition, head tumors and also impact male fertility, among others.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thank God BAFTA Has a Host: Joanna Lumley Takes a Dig at Oscars For Firing Kevin Hart
- Neha Kakkar on Why She Broke-up With Himansh Kohli: He Always Complained of Not Being Together
- Dhoni's Gesture After Fan Breaches Security With India Flag Will Make You Proud
- Are There Parallels Between Google Refusing to Attend a US Senate Committee Hearing And Twitter Doing The Same in India?
- Grammy Awards 2019: Crowd Erupts in Cheers As Michelle Obama Makes a Surprise Appearance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results