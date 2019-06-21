Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Smartphone Users in India Use as Much as 9.8 GB Data Per Month, Highest in The World

LTE accounted for 38 percent of mobile subscriptions. It is expected that LTE will be available on as many as 82 percent of mobile subscriptions by the end of the year 2024.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
Smartphone Users in India Use as Much as 9.8 GB Data Per Month, Highest in The World

If we hadn’t already suspected that, it has now been confirmed. Smartphone users in India use up a lot of mobile data on their smartphones. In fact, Indian smartphone users are the highest mobile data users in the world, according to the June 2019 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report. India has the highest average monthly usage globally, reaching as much as 9.8 gigabytes (GB) by the end of the year 2018.

A lot of this growth is fueled by the extremely affordable mobile subscription plans on prepaid and postpaid. Mobile operators Airtel and Vodafone have constantly reworked the postpaid billing plans to offer unlimited voice benefits and more 3G/4G data, as well as a whole host of recharge options that offer more data and at times, also a longer validity period. “Increased numbers of LTE subscriptions, attractive data plans being offered by service providers and young people's changing video viewing habits have driven monthly usage growth,” says the Ericsson Mobility Report.

The North East Asian region, including China, logged in with 7.1 GB of average monthly data usage, while smartphone users in North America used up 7 GB data per month on an average.

The Ericsson Mobility Report for June 2019 also suggests that in India, GSM/EDGE-only connections remained the dominant technology during last year 2018, accounting for 47 percent of total mobile subscriptions. LTE accounted for 38 percent of mobile subscriptions. It is expected that LTE will be available on as many as 82 percent of mobile subscriptions by the end of the year 2024 while 5G subscriptions which are expected to become commercially available in 2022 and will represent 6 percent of mobile subscriptions at

the end of the year 2024.

In fact, this is even as the number of mobile connection subscriptions in India declined by 14 million. “This was mainly due to the introduction of a minimum regular recharge amount by some mobile service providers including Airtel and Vodafone, to tackle low-paying users and increase average revenue per user (ARPU).

