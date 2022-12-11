Smartphone With 180W Fast Charging Launching Soon In India: Know More

The Indian market will be getting a smartphone with 180W fast charging support this month. Infinix is the company that will make the big unveil, with an event lined up for December 20. The new phone called Zero Ultra 5G has a 200-megapixel camera at the back, and the device gets 180W fast charging support, one of the fastest we have seen in the market so far.

The phone gets a 3D 120Hz AMOLED display that carries a screen size of 6.8 inches and offers Full HD+ resolution. It gets a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS support, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front of the phone comes with a 32-megapixel shooter.

Infinix is powering the device with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is expandable using a microSD slot. It runs on the Android 12-based XOS 12 version out of the box.

Infinix says the charging tech will be accompanied by 20 different sensors to monitor the temperature of the USB port, the charging board, and the battery among others. It wants to keep the phone’s temperature before 43 degrees to make sure the battery does not degrade quickly.

Infinix is calling it Thunder Charge and it has relied on a 4500mAh battery with 180W charging support to give you 0 to 100 per cent in under 5 minutes. Till we see the production-ready models with 200W fast charging, Infinix will be the surprising leader in the charging pack in India.

Infinix has mostly been a brand that has focused on budget and mid-range devices in the country. It has experimented with a sub-Rs 20,000 device but the Zero Ultra 5G will be a different beast altogether, and its price tag will mostly get people talking as well.

Read all the Latest Tech News here