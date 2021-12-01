Smartphones From Xiaomi, Realme and Others That Will Come With New Snapdragon Processor

Chipmaker Qualcomm has unveiled its most powerful mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that is touted to deliver significantly better graphics and artificial intelligence (AI) performance than the Snapdragon 888 SoC introduced last year. Soon after the launch, several Android smartphone makers joined the party and formally announced their next flagship carrying Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Realme, which recently confirmed the development of its most expensive smartphone yet, Realme GT 2 Pro will also carry this mobile processor.

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth also hinted the smartphone would launch globally in December this year. The Realme GT 2 Pro’s other official specifications and India-specific details remain unclear. However, a recent report claimed the smartphone might come with triple rear cameras (50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel), 120Hz screen, and 120W fast charging support.

Similarly, Xiaomi, which has been using Qualcomm processors for quite some time formally announced the development of the Xiaomi 12 series - the successor of the Xiaomi Mi 11 series. The series is rumoured to include regular Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X. It is unclear whether both devices will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

ALSO READ: Here’s How Realme’s Upcoming Most Expensive Smartphone Ever May Look

Lenovo-owned Motorola has also announced the development of the Moto Edge with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone will formally launch on December 9 in China, and global availability details remain unclear. It will also have Gorilla Glass protection on front and back and run on MyUI 3.0 based on Android out of the box. Other smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus, iQoo, Black Shark, ZTE, and Nubia have announced the development of smartphones with the latest Snapdragon chipset. Other brands like Redmi, Oppo, Sony, and Vivo will also use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Qualcomm highlighted at the Snapdragon summit. More details from smartphone brands are awaited over their next smartphone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.