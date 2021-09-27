Smartphones May Soon Be Able To Detect Cannabis Intoxication, Study Suggests

Smartphones have many health related features these days. How about we think of a feature that detects Marijuana intoxication! Yes, according to a study by Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research, a smartphone sensor might be a way to determine whether someone is intoxicated after consuming cannabis. The study, published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence, evaluates the feasibility of using smartphone sensors to identify episodes of cannabis intoxication in the natural environment.

Researchers from the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research used a combination of time features and smartphone sensor data for their study. The researchers analysed daily data collected from youngsters who used at least twice a week. They examined phone surveys, self-initiated reports of cannabis use, and continuous phone sensor data to determine the importance of time of day and day of week in detecting use and identified which phone sensors are most useful in detecting self-reported cannabis intoxication.

The study found that tracking time of day and day of week had 60 percent accuracy in detecting self-reporting of cannabis intoxication and the combination of time features and smartphone sensor data had 90 percent accuracy in detecting cannabis intoxication. In terms of phone sensors, the researchers mean patterns from GPS data and movement data from accelerometer were the most important features that helped detect cannabis intoxication.

Authors for the study include faculty from Stevens Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Tokyo, Japan, and University of Washington, Seattle.

