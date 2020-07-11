Smartphones That Received Price Cut During the Covid-19 Lockdown in India

The several month-long Covid-19 lockdown across the country has forced us to transform and adapt overnight in the face of a pandemic. Be it the adoption of work from home format, or students moving to online sessions or businesses cutting down heavily on their expenses. The lockdown also has a huge impact on the smartphone industry as sales were put to a halt for a good two month period eventually forcing manufacturers to reduce the cost of some of its models. Here are some of the smartphones that saw a price cut amid the lockdown:

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Samsung Galaxy A50 was originally launched at Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant and Rs 19,990 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset is now available for Rs 21,490 while the 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 18,490.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The Galaxy M20 has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is now selling at Rs 11,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant, and Rs 9,990 for 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant.

OnePlus 7T Pro

This Android flagship saw a stark Rs 6,000 cut on the price of its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Now it is available for Rs 47,999 from the company website.

Vivo S1

Vivo S1 has received a flat cut of Rs 1,000 across all the variants. The base variant is now available to the buyers in India at Rs 16,990.

iQoo 3

For the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant, there is a Rs 2,000 discount on Flipkart and other sites. The 8GB and 12 GB storage variant is being offered at a slashed price of Rs 34,990. The 8 GB and 256 GB variant has also seen a Rs 4,000 cut in its price and is now available at Rs 37,990.

Google Pixel 3XL

The Google Pixel 3 XL has received a massive price cut. The phone was originally launched for Rs 83,000 for the 64GB storage variant and Rs 92,000 for the 128GB storage variant. After the price cut, the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant is now available for Rs 54,999 in India. The phone’s 4GB RAM with 128GB storage variant can now be purchased for Rs 65,999 after a discount of Rs 26,000.