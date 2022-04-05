Smartphones With Good Battery Life You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 in India - April 2022 Edition

Smartphones under Rs 20,000 are getting better as OEMs continue to improve the camera and display tech. Similarly, chipmakers like Qualcomm and MediaTek have also launched a variety of chipsets that are suitable for customers’ varied preferences, be it productivity or gaming. Fortunately, most smartphones come with a large battery that further supports fast charging. It essentially means that users not only can carry out daily tasks on their phones, but they don’t have to worry about battery backup. If you’re looking for a smartphone under Rs 20,000 with a decent battery, here’s a list you should consider.

Redmi Note 11 Pro (Rs 17,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with loads of eye-catching features including a large 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, it supports 67W Turbo Charge fast charging, and the adapter comes with the package. Xiaomi even claims that the battery can attain 50 percent charge in 15 minutes. In 30 minutes, it can attain roughly 78 percent charge, which isn’t bad at all. Overall, the phone will easily last for an entire day with a 120Hz refresh rate enabled.

Advertisement

Realme 9 5G Speed Edition (Rs 19,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage)

The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition comes with the Snapdragon 778G SoC that is mainly designed for productivity-focused users. It is also capable of handling demanding games, and users can enjoy a smooth 144Hz display. In terms of battery, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 30W Dart Charging. The company claims that the phone can charge 50 percent in 25 minutes with the bundled charger. However, Realme software is loaded with bloatware that may annoy some users.

Redmi Note 11S (Rs 16,499 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage)

If you’re looking for a cheaper version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the Redmi Note 11S is a good option to consider. The phone takes roughly 1.2 hours to attain full charge with the bundled 33W charger. During our 12-hour Full-HD video loop test, the battery level dropped from 100 to roughly 60, which is quite impressive. It also carries a 108-megapixel camera which captures decent images in daylight.

Motorola Moto G71 5G (Rs 19,049 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage)

Motorola smartphones are known for offering a clean Android interface and battery. It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery, and you get a 33W TurboPower charger in the box. Motorola claims that the smartphone offers 30 hours of battery with a full charge.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Rs 17,499 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage)

Last on the list is the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, which also gets a 5,000mAh unit with 25W fast charging. However, one important thing to note is that the package does not include a charging adapter. During our test, the phone attained roughly 40 percent battery using a 65W power Type-C adapter. That being said, the phone will offer a full-day battery with typical usage and light gaming.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.