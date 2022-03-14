Smartphones With Good Cameras You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 in India - March 2022 Edition

Smartphone camera technology continues to improve, and many devices can now record 8K videos (reserved for flagships). Similarly, phones under Rs 20,000 are worth considering as they now come equipped with decent cameras, crisp display, faster-charging tech, and more. However, if your priority is cameras, there are some options worth checking out in this range. Readers must note that the primary camera on most smartphones under Rs 20,000 take good still images, but other sensors are usually underwhelming. On the other hand, the selfie camera is also decent, but users will unfailingly notice a lack of details in a few cases or high saturation levels.

Our advice for users looking for a smartphone with decent cameras under Rs 20,000 would be to wait till May 2022 as OEMs are slowly launching more, affordable devices. However, if you want to upgrade now in March 2022, here are some options.

Realme 9 Pro (Rs 17,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage)

The Realme 9 Pro series made headlines for adding the optical image stabilisation tech that lets users take sharp photos and videos - typically seen on expensive phones. However, that is limited to Realme 9 Pro Plus, and the Realme 9 Pro gets EIS that stabilises images through software tweaks. The phone carries a 64-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel shooter that captures sharp photos but only in daylight. Overall, the camera performance is decent as you do get a bit grainy stills. Other key features include 33W fast charging and a 120Hz display.

Vivo T1 (Rs 15,990 for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option)

Vivo recently launched a new T-series smartphone in India. The first device in the series, Vivo T1, remains among the few smartphones in the country to have 5G support in this range. It gets a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The main camera can capture good details and colour in daylight, but don’t expect too much at night. The selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout is quite prominent, and it can record Full-HD videos at 60fps. Notably, the Vivo T1 also features a 120Hz display for a smooth viewing experience.

Motorola Moto G71 (Rs 18,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage)

The Moto G71 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel, 8-megapixel wide camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Overall we get decent camera performance, but the phone offers a clean Android UI. Lastly, the 6.4-inch AMOLED display offers a crisp viewing experience.

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage)

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11T 5G carries only two cameras at the back and a single 16-megapixel camera at the front. The still images are decent though the details are a bit grainy. The selfie camera offers good performance but only in daylight. Apart from this, you get a 5,000mAh battery that can last for an entire day. The 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display is also reliable for viewing content.

Vivo V20 SE (Rs 19,500 for 8GB RAM, 128GB storage)

Last on the list is Vivo's V20 SE that launched two years ago but is still a good option to consider purely for cameras. The company's V series phones are known for smartphone photography, and both selfies and still images on this one are satisfactory in daylight. The phone carries a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, we get a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies. However, it still runs on Android 10 when Android 13 is around the corner, so do keep in mind.

